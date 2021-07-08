Lamborghini says goodbye to the Aventador with 769bhp Ultimae edition

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae

Lamborghini has revealed the Aventador in its final form, the limited-edition, ultra-powerful Ultimae edition.

Its full name is Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae and just 350 coupe and 250 convertible models will be made.

The V12 engine under the bonnet has had its power output increased over the regular Aventador to 769bhp, while all-wheel-drive helps to deliver that performance to the road. It can go from 0-60mph in 2.6 seconds and has a top speed of 221mph.

(Lamborghini)

The Ultimae is a combination of two existing Aventador models, utilising a tuned version of the SVJ powertrain and the S driving dynamics.

It has a unique front bumper design that delivers more downforce for the front end, and has been optimised to improve air flow over the car. At the rear there’s an active wing that has three settings depending on the requirement, such as improved handling or a higher top speed.

Buyers will have a choice of a range of unique colours, with up to 300 more available as part of the firm’s personalisation programme. The carbon-fibre-clad bodywork is offered in two-tone paint jobs, though the launch car is sporting a grey-on-grey design.

Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae breaks the mould. Between craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology, it redefines the Super Sports Car. Feel unprecedented emotions.#Lamborghini #AventadorUltimae CO2 Emission and Fuel consumption Combined: https://t.co/zr6fo0ia3H — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) July 7, 2021

Inside, the upholstery is predominantly leather and Alcantara, with an optional Y motif available for the dashboard and the seats, which is unique to the Ultimae. Each example will have a numbered plaque to emphasise its limited status.

Stephan Winkelmann, president and CEO of Automobili Lamborghin, said the Ultimae “delivers the essential 12-cylinder experience in terms of inimitable design, engineering solutions and the most emotive driving experience, and is the definitive Aventador concluding an extraordinary era.