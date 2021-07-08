Facelifted Skoda Kodiaq vRS goes on sale from £44,635

Skoda Kodiaq vRS

The facelifted Skoda Kodiaq vRS, the performance-focused version of the firm’s seven-seat SUV, has gone on sale in the UK.

It’s slightly more powerful and lighter than its predecessor to deliver improved performance. The new 2.0-litre petrol engine makes 242bhp, about 6bhp more than the diesel engine in the previous model, and delivers its power to all four wheels contributing to a 0-60mph time of just 6.4 seconds.

To differentiate it from its sensible family SUV siblings, the vRS gets 20-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers, vRS-specific bumpers, gloss black roof rails, dual exhaust pipes and full LED Matrix headlights.

(Skoda)

In the cabin, there are sports seats with contrast red stitching and a three-spoke leather sports steering wheel.

At 4.7 metres long there’s plenty of cabin space on offer, and with just the front seats in place there’s 2,005 litres of luggage capacity. A virtual cockpit – Skoda’s digital dials display – is included as standard on vRS models, and comes with a new sports display.

(Skoda)

It also comes with Dynamic Chassis Control as standard, which means drivers can choose between comfort, normal and sport drive modes to alter the steering and suspension depending on the type of driving at the time.

Other standard equipment includes dynamic sound booster, front parking sensors and a rear-view camera.