Renault adds plug-in power to Megane hatchback

Renault Megane Hybrid

Renault has refined its Megane hatchback range with the introduction of a new plug-in hybrid powertrain while removing conventional petrol and diesel variants.

Arriving to ensure that the Megane hatch also has an electrified powertrain – it’s already fitted to the larger Megane Sports Tourer – this new setup brings a claimed fuel economy of up to 235.4mpg and CO2 emissions of 28g/km. The low emissions bring a benefit-in-kind rate of just 11 per cent, too, as well as £0 VED costs for the first year.

(Renault)

Available to order next month ahead of first deliveries arriving in the UK this September, the Megane hatch plug-in hybrid combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a 46kW electric motor. The setup enables a 0-60mph time of 9.1 seconds as well as a top speed of 114mph.

Buyers are able to opt for either Iconic or R.S. Line trim levels, with both including a variety of standard features such as cruise control, a 10-inch TFT driver’s display and ambient lighting.

Iconic-specification cars boast 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and Renault’s Easylink navigation system, which incorporates both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto into its seven-inch touchscreen.

(Renault)

R.S. Line models, meanwhile, bring body-coloured sport bumpers, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a leather-trimmed steering wheel. These models also benefit from advanced emergency braking, a rear parking camera and a larger 9.3-inch touchscreen system.