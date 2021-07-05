Citroen announces updated pricing and specification for e-SpaceTourer

e-SpaceTourer

Citroen has updated its e-SpaceTourer range, lowering the electric MPV’s price while streamlining its specifications.

The French firm has removed existing Business and Feel trim lines, replacing them instead with new Business Edition and Flair specifications.

The introduction of the Business Edition brings the e-SpaceTourer to below the £35,000 threshold for the government’s £2,500 plug-in car grant. It also means that, before the grant is applied, there’s a £14,000 price difference between the older Business specification and the new Business Edition.

The SpaceTourer has a range of up to 143 miles

Including the grant, the e-SpaceTourer now starts from £31,995, as opposed to the £41,615 required for the previous lowest-price model.

The e-SpaceTourer is capable of seating up to nine people with three rows of seats, with Business Edition models using a dual front passenger bench with under-seat storage. The second and third rows can be removed to provide a large load area.

The e-SpaceTourer offers a flexible seating solution

All Business Edition cars benefit from air conditioning as standard, as well as cruise control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto accessed via a seven-inch touchscreen.

Top-spec Flair models bring 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, body-coloured exterior door handles and a panoramic glass roof – among other features. Prices for this trim start from £47,595.