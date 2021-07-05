Audi reveals UK pricing for Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback

Audi Q4 e-tron

Audi’s Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback have gone on sale priced from £40,750 and £42,250 respectively.

Available in Sport, S Line, Edition 1 and Vorsprung specifications, the fully electric model arrives with a range of up to 316 miles in its largest battery form, while a technology-heavy interior packs a huge amount of features and systems.

It’s available with either a 52 or 77kWh battery, which is capable of charging at speeds of either 100 or 125kW respectively. At 125kW, a five to 80 per cent charge can take just 38 minutes.

The Sportback variant features a more raked roofline

At the entry-level of the Q4 range – the Q4 35 e-tron and Q4 35 e-tron Sportback – the car uses a 52kWh battery linked to a 125kW electric motor. In both cars, this powertrain brings a 0-60mph time of nine seconds and a top speed of 99mph. The certified range of the Q4 35 is 208 miles – though the Sportback’s range has yet to be confirmed.

Move up to the Q4 40 e-tron and that battery is increased in size to 77kWh, while the electric motor pushes out 150kW instead. It results in a 0-60mph time of 8.3 seconds, with a claimed electric range of 316 miles. Prices for this model start from £44,990.

Finally there’s the Q4 50 e-tron, which uses the same 77kWh battery but instead utilises a pair of electric motors – one on each axle – which combines to produce 220kW and deliver a 0-60mph time of 5.9 seconds. Audi expects this version to return 295 miles once WLTP testing is finished. The Q4 50 e-tron starts from £51,370.