Volkswagen reveals trim level changes for its electric ID.3 and ID.4 models

VW ID.3

Volkswagen has revealed a wide range of updates for its electric ID.3 and ID.4 models, centred around customisable trim levels and new option packs.

The biggest change is that customers can now customise their order much more than before. Prior to this, trim equipment was locked in, with only wheels and colours customisable.

Now, there’s more flexibility for buyers to specify the trim that best suits their needs but also order specific equipment that they desire. One example VW gives is that the augmented reality head-up display was previously only available on higher trims, but now buyers at any grade can pay extra for a package that includes it.

(VW)

As well as tweaking how trims are ordered, VW has renamed City to Life and discontinued the Business and Tech grades.

VW has also reduced the cost of the ID.3 Family Pro and Family Pro Performance trim levels, meaning there are now six trims that are eligible for the government plug-in car grant. The models are priced at £31,140 and £32,460 with the grant applied.

The highly equipped Max and top-spec Tour models are now £3,800 less expensive than before, costing £37,730 and £38,800. The latter has a 77kWh battery and a 340-mile range.

Andrew Savvas, director of Volkswagen UK, said: “The battery electric vehicle segment is rapidly evolving and our ID. family of net-carbon-neutral electric vehicles is moving with it. In particular, the ID.3 range is peerless in the breadth of its offering, with several models now available for under £30,000 and different battery options providing a range between 200 and over 300 miles.