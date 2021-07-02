Seat announces improved specification for the Leon

Seat Leon

Seat has revealed a range of updates to its Leon hatchback and estate models for the 2022 model year.

The changes improve the standard specification, introduce a new colour, and see a new engine introduced.

Specification upgrades for the SE Dynamic trim include a new centre armrest, three-zone climate control and two additional USB-C sockets in the rear. Across the range, models with a manual transmission will have the option of vegan leather for the shifter knob, while a new Asphalt Blue is also available.

Buyers of the hatchback in FR trim upwards will now be able to specify the firm’s 2.0-litre petrol engine with a 187bhp output and an automatic gearbox. Meanwhile, the entry price for this engine in the estate model is now lower, at £29,890.

Meanwhile, all Leon plug-in hybrid models will now come with mode three charging cables as standard for public and home chargers.

Prices for the Leon hatchback start at £20,405 with the 1.0-litre petrol engine making 109bhp, or £21,555 in estate form.

(Cupra)

Seat’s sister firm Cupra has also revealed updates for its high-performance version of the Leon, which gets two new matte paint choices and a heated steering wheel for automatic gearbox models.