Renault confirms 5 EV will enter production alongside new ‘4ever’ model

Renault has confirmed that a production version of the funky ‘5’ electric vehicle concept will go on sale, along with a revival of the ‘4’.

The French firm created a buzz at the start of the year when it revealed a futuristic-looking electric vehicle concept inspired by the iconic 5 hatchback.

Now the model has been confirmed for production as one of seven new electric vehicles coming from Renault by 2025.

Company CEO Luca de Meo confirmed the news, as well as revealing plans to revive the 4 nameplate as a small electric vehicle that will share parts with the 5. This model will be known as ‘4ever’.

Specifics are thin on the ground, but Autocar magazine reports that although the pair will share similar dimensions, the 5 will be pitched as a sporty hatchback, while the 4ever will be a compact crossover.

#eWays | A true icon. ✨After the R5, we’ll revive another magic, legend of the Renault history. No need to name it: this familiar face looks familiar to you, without any doubt…Soon back on the roads!✨ pic.twitter.com/mYZzmZmJXJ — Renault Group (@renaultgroup) June 30, 2021

However, in a teaser image, it appears a boxy van-like model is also set to join the firm’s line-up, sharing parts with the two new EVs.

The new electric vehicles will use Renault’s new CMF-BEV small car platform and will be built at a trio of factories in northern France, with a battery production plant set to open at one of these locations in 2024.