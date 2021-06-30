Porsche reveals new high-performance Cayenne Turbo GT

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT

Porsche has released a new range-topping performance version of the Cayenne SUV that has been honed on the famous Nurburgring.

Called Cayenne Turbo GT, its V8 engine makes 631bhp and 850Nm of torque – an increase of 89bhp and 80Nm respectively on the already-rapid Cayenne Turbo.

The engine is the most powerful V8 Porsche makes, with upgrades coming through the crankshaft, turbocharger, fuel injection, induction system and intercooler. The eight-speed automatic gearbox has been modified for faster shifts, while the titanium exhaust system is unique to this model.

(Porsche)

The new variant is based on the Coupe body shape and has been given performance and dynamic upgrades that make it better-suited to driving on track.

To prove its effectiveness, Porsche claims it has set a new lap record for an SUV at the fearsome Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany, with a time of 7m 38.9s.

The chassis has been re-engineered and optimised with pure performance in mind, and a result of that is the GT sitting 17mm closer to the ground than the Turbo, while the air suspension is 15 per cent stiffer.

(Porsche)

Front-end handling has been improved through these changes as well as a ‘comprehensively optimised front axle’, one-inch-wider front tyres and increased negative camber (the angle of the wheel). Stopping duties are performed by large ceramic brakes.

Styling-wise, the GT gets a unique front bumper design, enlarged cooling air intakes, carbon roof, 22-inch alloy wheels, carbon side plates on the roof spoiler, as well as an extendable lip for the spoiler that’s longer than on the regular Turbo for increased downforce.

Inside, the Cayenne Turbo GT gets the latest generation of Porsche’s infotainment system, sports seats with Alcantara upholstery, and a sports steering wheel.