Volkswagen introduces airport-style check-in kiosks at dealerships

Volkswagen check-in desks

Volkswagen is rolling out airport-style check-in kiosks at dealerships across the country.

Following a successful pilot scheme, the touchscreen desks are being integrated into retail sites throughout the UK, allowing customers to check their vehicle in and leave their keys in a locked key drop. Owners can also check in remotely and pay for services via SMS links sent directly to their smartphone.

As well as being quicker and easier than traditional methods, the contactless nature of the system provides added safety during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A key drop box allows owners to safely drop their keys off at the retailer

A pilot scheme last year saw eight Volkswagen retailers use the systems across a 16-week UK trial. Now, 12 retailers currently operate the check-in desks, with up to 50 sites expected to use the technology by the end of the year.

Andrew Savvas, Director at Volkswagen UK, said: “An airport is arguably one of the most efficiency- and logistics-focussed locations that people visit, and digital check-in kiosks contribute to that considerably. Implementing a similar system in our retailers allows some of the organisational work to be dealt with digitally, and frees up more time for both our customers and our talented retailer staff, enabling them to even better deliver the stellar customer service they’re renowned for.

“The system also allows quick drop-offs – for example if someone needed to drop their keys off at the retailer on their way to work.

Volkswagen has already found that a significant number of customers are using the systems when they’re available. In fact, across the network with the systems in place, around a third of customers check-in from home via text message, while 47 per cent check-in using the check-in desk itself.