Rolls-Royce pays tribute to land speed records with new collection

Rolls-Royce Landspeed collection

Rolls-Royce has released a pair of models which pay tribute to record-breaking speed.

The Wraith and Dawn Landspeed Collection models celebrate the records set by British engineer Captain George Eyston in the Thunderbolt, which used two Rolls-Royce R V12 aero engines to pursue land speed records in 1937 and 1938.

A variety of interior details reference the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, America, where Eyston attempted to break world land speed records.

Eyston became the fastest man on Earth in Bonneville, Utah. The Rolls-Royce Landspeed Collection’s fascia & console lids feature perfectly reproduced fissures from the Salt Flats. The clock has black-tipped hands which recall the arrows painted on the original car, Thunderbolt. pic.twitter.com/mQSUVA4NJp — Rolls-Royce Motor Cars (@rollsroycecars) June 24, 2021

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “With this Collection, we have revived Eyston’s memory and retold his remarkable story. Throughout Wraith and Dawn Landspeed, clients will find numerous subtle design elements and narrative details that recall and commemorate his amazing achievements, grand vision and exceptional courage.”

The texture of the salt flats has been applied to the car fascia too, while detailing on the steering wheel mimics the dark track lines that are produced during these high-speed runs.

The starlight headliner

The Starlight Headliner in the car also mirrors the night sky of September 16, 1938 – the exact date that Eyston set his third and final land-speed record where he achieved 357.497mph.

The Collection Car duo is finished in a specially-created two-tone finish combining ‘Black Diamond’ metallic and a new colour – ‘Bonneville Blue’. The colour transitions from light blue to silver, which Rolls-Royce says reflects the sky over the Bonneville sky and the salt flats.