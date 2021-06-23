New Porsche 911 GTS revealed as more driver-focused sports car

Porsche 911 GTS

Porsche has revealed a new 911 GTS, a driver-focused model that slots between the Carrera S and GT3 in the range.

Powered by a 3.0-litre flat-six engine, the new GTS produces 473bhp and 570Nm of torque – an increase of 30bhp and 20Nm over its predecessor, with the sprint to 60mph taking just 3.1 seconds.

Buyers have a choice of a seven-speed manual gearbox or an eight-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission, along with the option of rear- or all-wheel-drive.

The interior features a range of high-end touches

The GTS rides on a model-specific suspension setup, which sits lower than the regular car and also gets a ‘Sport’ configuration that comprises stiffer springs, adapted shock absorbers and anti-roll bars. The same braking system from the flagship Turbo model is also included, while a sports exhaust system with dedicated GTS tuning is fitted to enhance the sound.

In terms of looks, the GTS is set apart from the regular Carrera models by its SportDesign front end, which features a satin black spoiler lip. There’s also unique rear lights and tinted LED headlights, while black satin-finished alloy wheels with centre locks are also fitted – measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 at the rear.

A GTS Targa is also available

Inside, the GTS gets a black cabin, while many surfaces are finished in a ‘Race-Tex’ microfibre that Porsche says ‘creates an elegant ambience that reflects the dynamic emphasis’.

Porsche will also introduce a ‘Lightweight Design’ package to the GTS range later this year, which includes carbon-fibre reinforced plastic bucket seats, lightweight glass and the rear seats being removed. These changes help to cut 25kg from the GTS’s weight.

The German firm’s recently updated media system – called Porsche Communication Management (PCM) – also makes its debut in the 911 here, which features additional functions and simplified shortcuts, along with an improved voice assistant operated using the command words ‘Hey Porsche’.