Bentley and Fanatec create wheel to be used for both real and virtual racing

Bentley Wheel

Bentley has co-developed a steering wheel with Fanatec that can be used for both real and virtual motor racing.

Designed specifically for the Continental GT3 Pikes Peak challenge car, the wheel is made from carbon fibre and magnesium alloy with a motorsport-grade quick release function. It means that the wheel can be used both on the car, or detached and connected to a Fanatec force-feedback wheelbase to be used in conjunction with a driving simulator.

The wheel can be connected to a compatible mount

The centre of the wheel features a circular digital display that relays key information back to the driver, such as onboard telemetry or lap times.

It also incorporates knurling – a signature Bentley touch – on the rotary encoders, as well as a forged carbon display bezel, two seven-way directional sticks and a pair of aluminium thumb wheels. There are also four magnetic paddles – two for gear changing and two auxiliaries.

A unique steering wheel that can be used for both real and virtual motor racing. Designed with @fanatec for the #Bentley #ContinentalGT3 @PPIHC challenge car, it offers gamers a chance to experience first-hand what it must be like to drive one of the world’s most powerful cars. — Bentley Newsroom (@BentleyComms) June 21, 2021

Paul Williams, director of motorsport at Bentley Motors, and a keen sim racer, said: “Our detailed collaboration with Fanatec has repurposed the steering wheel from the Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak car for virtual use. There cannot be a more realistic way for gaming enthusiasts to experience the thrill of driving one of our fastest ever vehicles, from home.”

When not being used in the car or connected to a driving simulator, the wheel can be displayed on a wall or desk thanks to a special mount.

Bentley is looking to set a new Pikes Peak record

Thomas Jackermeier, CEO of Fanatec parent company Endor AG said: “This is the most advanced wheel we’ve ever made, and it will be used in a car which is simply stunning and the definition of cool. We had the honour of making an iconic wheel for an iconic car to race at the legendary Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, and our customers can be part of it and drive the exact same wheel in a simulator.”

Bentley already holds Pikes Peak course record for the fastest production SUV set by a Bentayga in 2018. It also holds the product car class record following a run by a Continental GT the following year.