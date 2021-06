Hyundai expands Tucson N Line to hybrid and plug-in hybrid models

Hyundai Tucson N Line

Hyundai’s sporty Tucson N Line is now available with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains for the first time.

Previously only available with conventional petrol variants, the N Line trim brings a range of sporty enhancements to Hyundai’s striking-looking Tucson SUV.

The rear of the Tucson gets a spoiler and diffuser

Exterior changes include a reshaped front bumper and sharpened air intake, which is taller than one fitted on the conventional Tucson for a more dynamic look.

At the rear, there’s an aerodynamic spoiler, large diffuser and twin-tip exhausts. All cars sit on 19-inch wheels with a geometric pattern mirroring that applied to the car’s grille.

Same car. More options. Introducing the all-new TUCSON Plug-in Hybrid. With the option to run fully electric on shorter journeys, it's the perfect choice for lowering your emissions, with a petrol engine when you need it. — Hyundai UK (@Hyundai_UK) June 9, 2021

Both the conventional hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains use a 1.6-litre petrol engine. The former links this to a 1.49kWh battery, while the latter uses a much larger 13.8kWh battery for an electric-only range of up to 38 miles and low CO2 emissions of just 31g/km.

Prices for the N Line models start from £34,900. It brings a wide range of standard equipment above the styling tweaks including leather and suede seat trim, dual-zone climate control and LED headlights. Inside, there’s a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, alongside a 10.25-inch display ahead of the driver.

The interior of the N Line features a large central screen a drivers display

Buyers can also upgrade to N Line S trim which adds three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof and adaptive cruise control – among other features. These higher-spec cars cost from £36,820.