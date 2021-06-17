All new Mazda models to be electrified by 2030

Mazda has announced plans to electrify its full line-up by 2030 as it looks to introduce a range of hybrid and electric cars.

The Japanese firm has been slower than many other manufacturers to produce electrified options – with no hybrid and plug-in hybrid models currently in its range, and only introducing its first EV, the MX-30, earlier this year.

Although Mazda isn’t being quite as bold as other manufacturers in declaring its ambitions, it has said that by 2030 all its models will be electrified in some form, while it expects a quarter of its models to be fully electric by this date too.

A range of platforms will be introduced to enable it to meet this target, including a ‘Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture’, which – between 2022 and 2025 – will mean the brand will introduce five hybrid, five plug-in hybrid and three EVs. Mazda will also work with Toyota to integrate its hybrid systems.

Scalable platforms will be key to ensuring Mazda can electrify its range

In addition, it is developing a scalable dedicated EV platform for ‘electric vehicles of various sizes and body types’ that will be launched between 2025 and 2030. It also plans to become carbon-neutral by 2050.

Despite Mazda’s commitment to become more electrified, the firm has said it will continue its development of internal combustion engines, with new straight-six units even promised.

Mazda is also the only car firm that’s part of the eFuels alliance, which explores how sustainable biofuels could be used as a replacement for petrol or diesel to allow the internal combustion engine to live on.

Aside from electrification, Mazda is planning to introduce its ‘human-centric autonomous driving system’ – called ‘Mazda Co-Pilot Concept’ – in its larger cars from next year.