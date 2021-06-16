Upcoming Polestar 3 to be USA-built SUV

Electric firm’s latest car follows on from the 1 and 2 models.

Polestar 3
Polestar 3

Polestar has announced that its upcoming car – the Polestar 3 – will be an SUV manufactured in the United States.

Another fully-electric model following on from the hybrid Polestar 1 and Polestar 2 EV, the ‘3’ will be built alongside new Volvo vehicles at the firm’s production site in Ridgeville, South Carolina. Both the 1 and 2 models are built in China.

However, the 3 will also be sold in America – ensuring that Polestar vehicles won’t just be built in America but sold in America, too.

“Polestar 3 will be built in America, for our American customers,” said Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar’s chief executive officer. “I remember the great response when I first shared Polestar’s vision here in the USA and I am proud that our first SUV will be manufactured in South Carolina. From now on, the USA is no longer an export market but a home market.”

The US is one of the largest EV markets in the world, coming in just behind leaders China.

The Polestar 3 will be underpinned by a completely new platform designed specifically for electric cars and will also incorporate a range of connected features based around Google’s Android Automotive OS infotainment system which is currently used on the Polestar 2.

The Polestar 3 – which looks to rival the likes of Jaguar’s I-Pace – is set to enter production globally in 2022, with further details surrounding the new electric car released closer to that time.

