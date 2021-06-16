New Porsche 911 GT3 Touring arrives with manual gearbox option

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring

Porsche’s 911 GT3 Touring has returned to bring a more understated take on the firm’s high-performance model.

Ditching the huge rear wing of the regular GT3, the Touring is mechanically identical but has a series of revisions that help to make it a little more under-the-radar in terms of design. Instead of the large rear wing, the Touring uses an automatically extending version, while a range of design touches – such as aluminium window trims and a body-coloured front splitter – are unique to the Touring model.

The interior is trimmed in plenty of high-quality materials

Step into the cabin and you’ll find a range of leather-trimmed components, while the front of the dashboard and the upper side sections of the door trim panels have ‘special surface embossing’.

The Touring also features the same range of optional equipment that you’d be able to fit on the GT3, including all exterior and wheel colours, Chrono packages and ceramic brakes.

It’s powered by the same race-derived 4.0-litre six-cylinder boxer engine as the standard GT3, bringing 503bhp sent to the rear wheels. There’s the option of either a Porsche dual-clutch automatic transmission or a six-speed manual. The Touring weighs in at 1,435kg with the former and 1,418kg with the latter.

Though Porsche hasn’t revealed the Touring’s performance figures, it’s likely that they’ll mirror the 3.2 second 0-60mph and 199mph top speed figures you’d get from the regular GT3.