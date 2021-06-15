Jaguar Land Rover to develop Defender-based hydrogen vehicle

Hydrogen Defender

Jaguar Land Rover is in the process of developing a hydrogen fuel cell prototype based on the new Land Rover Defender.

The new vehicle – which is set to enter its testing phase this year – is part of Jaguar Land Rover’s plans to achieve zero tailpipe emissions by 2036 and net-zero carbon emissions across its entire supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

The hydrogen-powered Defender will have to offer the same go-anywhere ability as the petrol and diesel versions

It comes under the umbrella of JLR’s advanced engineering project – known as Project Zeus – which will allow engineers to properly develop and test hydrogen powertrains so that they can meet customer demands.

The hydrogen-powered Defender will start testing towards the end of the year in order to verify key aspects such as off-road capability and fuel consumption.

The powertrain uses hydrogen to create electricity

JLR has also partnered with research and development experts including Delta Motorsport, AVL, Marelli Automotive Systems and the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC) to help create the new hydrogen vehicle.

Ralph Clague, head of hydrogen and fuel cells for Jaguar Land Rover, said: “We know hydrogen has a role to play in the future powertrain mix across the whole transport industry, and alongside battery electric vehicles, it offers another zero tailpipe emission solution for the specific capabilities and requirements of Jaguar Land Rover’s world class line-up of vehicles.