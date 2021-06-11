Mission Motorsport sets electric car hypermile record

We're thrilled to announce that we have not only beaten the current #Hypermiling record, we smashed it! The little #RenaultZOE fitted with @ensotyres managed a staggering 475.4 miles – 124.4 miles more than the previous 351mile record.

Find out more here: https://t.co/jb40GS7kOc

