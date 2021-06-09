BMW reveals 4 Series in more spacious Gran Coupe guise

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

BMW has revealed the more practical Gran Coupe version of its 4 Series.

It makes the model a four-door for easier access to the more spacious rear seats, but retains swoopy, coupe-like styling to distinguish it somewhat from the 3 Series saloon.

(BMW)

The Gran Coupe is based on the regular 4 Series and therefore gets the same design updates, including the controversial front grille. It also means it’s slightly bigger than its predecessor, with the width accentuated by the vertical air intakes on the outer edges of the bumper.

The top-spec model is the M440i xDrive, which gets slightly sportier styling touches to the exterior with grey and gloss black accents to make it stand out from the rest of the range.

This model gets a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine making 369bhp and 500Nm of torque that allows it to sprint from 0-60mph in 4.7 seconds – yet BMW reckons it should still return about 35mpg.

Edges designed with the utmost care. The all-new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé.#THE4 The #BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupé.combined fuel consumption: 8.0 – 8.5 l/100 km [33.2 – 35.3 mpg imp] in WLTP; CO2 emissions combined: 194 – 181 g/km in WLTP. https://t.co/twXzMrWMl3 pic.twitter.com/LaTpbeZgRt — BMW (@BMW) June 9, 2021

There are two more petrol engines, both 2.0-litre four-cylinder units, making 181bhp in the 420i and 242bhp in the 430i. A 2.0-litre diesel is also available with 187bhp, with a choice of rear- and all-wheel-drive.

BMW says it has specifically tuned the 4 Series Gran Coupe to be fun to drive, and has fitted M sport suspension across the range, with only the M440i getting upgraded adaptive suspension as standard.

Other technical highlights include a lightweight braking system with optional M Sport upgrades, and an M Sport differential to improve cornering ability.

(BMW)

Specific to the Gran Coupe, BMW says headroom has improved over the previous model for front passengers, while those in the rear now get ‘significantly more’ legroom. Meanwhile, the boot has an automatic opening and closing mechanism.