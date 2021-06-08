Vauxhall shares first images of the new Astra

Vauxhall Astra

Vauxhall has shared the first teaser images of the new Astra hatchback, which will get a new look inspired by the firm’s ‘Vizor’ design language.

It will be the eighth generation of the car, but will be the first time it has been electrified. It shares a platform with the Peugeot 308 and is likely to come with a plug-in hybrid powertrain alongside the regular petrol and diesel options.

One of the teaser shots shows the front corner and includes the headlight, with the design clearly in-line with other new Vauxhall cars such as the Crossland and Mokka.

(Vauxhall)

The Luton-based firm calls this front end design ‘Vizor’, and it incorporates a full-width black grille that merges seamlessly with the headlights. Based on the limited information released alongside the images, it appears the new Astra will get LED headlights as standard.

Vauxhall says it will have the next generation of ‘Pure Panel’ design, which will use two widescreen displays for the infotainment and instrument screens. Images show that these will be high-resolution screens that appear to be angled towards the driver.

(Vauxhall)

Vauxhall says physical buttons have been reduced to just the most commonly used features such as climate control, while it also gets a new steering wheel and ‘ergonomic’ front seats.

Paul Willcox, managing director of Vauxhall, said: “The all-new Astra will open an exciting new chapter in the 41-year history of our popular compact model. We are confident that the next generation Vauxhall Astra will make a powerful impression and attract new customers to the brand, especially now Astra will be electrified for the first time.”