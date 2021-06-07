Tesla cancels plans for range-topping Model S Plaid+

Tesla Model S

Tesla has put to bed plans for Plaid+ version of its recently updated Model S.

Rumoured to produce 1,100bhp and deliver a range of up to 520 miles, the Plaid+ has now been discontinued with just the regular Plaid model left on sale as the performance-focused Model S variant.

In a tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said: “Plaid+ is canceled [sic]. No need, as Plaid is so good.”

The regular Model S Plaid model packs a three-motor setup and brings a starting price of £110,980. Musk said that the standard car is capable of 0-60mph in ‘under 2 secs’ and will be the ‘quickest production car ever made of any kind’.

He added that the performance of the Model S Plaid ‘has to be felt to be believed’.

In order for the Model S Plaid to take the title as the fastest-accelerating road car, it’ll have to beat the 0-60mph time of 1.85 seconds posted by the recently-revealed Rimac Nevera.

The Model S – Tesla’s largest saloon car – was given a significant update back in January, with highlights including a new 17-inch widescreen infotainment system and a second eight-inch touchscreen for those passengers sitting in the back.

The car also debuted a ‘stalkless steering yoke’ which, though deemed legal for use in the UK, can be replaced for a conventional steering wheel should the buyer prefer.