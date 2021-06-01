Toyota and Lexus introduce new extendable warranty plan up to 10 years

Toyota Dealership

Toyota and Lexus owners could extend their vehicle’s warranty up to 10 years if they follow a regular service schedule thanks to a new scheme.

Called Toyota/Lexus Relax, it will see all new vehicles sold with a three-year/60,000-mile warranty. However, this will be extended by 12 months/10,000 miles each year when a customer has their car serviced at a main dealer.

The annual extension continues until the vehicle is 10 years old or has covered 100,000 miles.

The warranty extension applies to all vehicles that meet the age and mileage criteria, including both passenger cars and commercial vehicles, as well as any powertrain.

Furthermore, customers do not need to sign forms to trigger each extension, nor keep policy documents. The status of the warranty is kept in the Toyota network and extended automatically.

Rob Giles, Toyota GB customer services director, said: “This is a game-changing proposition that redefines the manufacturer warranty, giving our customers the reassurance and value of cover for up to a decade of motoring.”

Ewan Shepherd, director of Lexus in the UK, said: “The new Relax warranty programme is one of the most significant innovations we have made in our constant efforts to give Lexus customers the best possible service.

“By offering a manufacturer’s warranty that can extend to up to 10 years, we are demonstrating our commitment to Lexus owners and our complete faith in the quality of the cars we make.

“We hope that with this new warranty product – offered at no extra cost to the customer – we can connect with more Lexus owners, particularly in the pre-owned vehicle market – and show them the genuine value of servicing by our network partners.”