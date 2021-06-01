Czinger reveals production-spec 21C supercar with 1,232bhp

Czinger 21C

Czinger has shared images and details of its production-ready 21C supercar.

It has a revolutionary design and construction process, with each component designed using computational engineering and some built using 3D printing.

Starting with the headline statistics, the 21C has a mid-mounted, 2.9-litre flat crank V8 petrol engine with twin-turbochargers, as well as two electric motors, each powering a front wheel.

(Czinger)

The total powertrain output is 1,233bhp with a 100bhp upgrade available, contributing to a top speed of 281mph in low-drag optimisation mode. The 0-60mph time is said to be less than two seconds, while the sprint to 186mph takes just 13.8 seconds.

It has a seven-speed automated manual transmission, and is designed to use a range of fuels, including sustainably sourced ‘e-fuels’ that would allow it to effectively run as a zero-emission vehicle.

Designed and built in Los Angeles, the 21C uses a patented production system, which includes automated AI-based design and optimisation software that ensures each component is as light as possible while also meeting performance parameters.

(Czinger)

Czinger also uses ‘additive manufacturing processes’, more commonly referred to as 3D printing. It says this allows it to optimise parts in ways other manufacturers can’t. For example, the front upper control arm is hollow to reduce weight.

Buyers can choose between two specifications: high downforce or low drag.