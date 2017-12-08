Nitrous oxide emissions could be cut by two thirds if older diesels were scrapped

Nitrous oxide emissions in the UK could be cut by two thirds if older diesel cars were scrapped, new research has suggested.

Analysis by motoring services company Kwik Fit has revealed that nitrous oxide emissions could be reduced by 8.2 million kilograms per year if all diesel motors over 10 years old were replaced by new, more efficient vehicles — representing a 68 per cent reduction from a current estimated 12.1 million kilograms annually.

The research also estimated that the more economical new diesels could save up to £947 million for motorists across the country in fuel costs, with approximately 3,746,000 pre-2007 diesel vehicles currently accounting for 30.2 billion travelled miles annually. Kwik Fit believes around 173 million gallons less diesel would be consumed.

"Diesel remains the right choice for many drivers, not least because of its fuel economy and lower CO2 emissions." Our CEO @MikeHawesSMMT responding to this morning's car registration figures https://t.co/SbyUf6bJQK pic.twitter.com/4bnTwtW3wS — SMMT (@SMMT) December 5, 2017

Another recent survey of 2,000 car owners by Kwik Fit revealed only a third of current diesel owners would replace their existing vehicle with another diesel — with 42 per cent saying petrol would be their preferred choice and 19 per cent opting for a hybrid of electric car.

Roger Griggs, communications director for Kwik Fit, said: “There has been a lot of discussion about the potential impact of a scrappage scheme in the fight to reduce emissions, and many manufacturers have been running their own individual incentives on new cars.

“However, the environmental benefits of these incentives are unclear, as many of the vehicles traded in under these schemes may simply re-appear on the second-hand market.

“From April 2018 the first year VED rate for diesel cars that don’t meet the latest standards, will go up by one band” #Budget2017 — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) November 22, 2017

Advertising

“Clearly there would be a significant cost in replacing the oldest diesel cars and currently, this cost would be born solely by the individual motorist.”

Diesel vehicles have been demonised throughout 2017, first with the news that all diesel and petrol vehicles would be banned from new sale by 2040.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond also announced in his Autumn Budget speech that diesel cars would require higher tax payments from April 2018.