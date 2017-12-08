Mazda reveals limited-edition MX-5 Z-Sport roadster

Mazda has revealed the limited-edition MX-5 Z-Sport roadster, with just 300 units of the UK-exclusive model set to be produced.

The Z-Sport special-edition features the existing 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine that develops 158bhp and 200Nm of torque, taking the car from 0-60mph in 7.1 seconds and up to a top speed of 133mph. Fuel economy is a claimed 40.9mpg, with CO2 emissions of 161g/km.

New visual tweaks on the Z-Sport include 17-inch black BBS alloy wheels, metallic grey paint as standard and a cherry red roof, which is only available on the Z-Sport in the UK.

Performance upgrades include the addition of a limited-slip differential, Bilstein dampers and a strut brace to improve handling ability.

Inside the car there’s sand leather upholstery, Z-Sport-badged floor mats and scuff plates, and a numbered plaque on the dashboard highlighting the model’s limited-edition status.

The roadster is based on the range-topping Sport Nav trim, meaning standard equipment includes keyless entry, cruise control, LED headlights, rear parking sensors and a seven-inch colour touchscreen infotainment system.

This new Z-Sport continues on from its third-generation MX-5 namesake, which also featured 2.0-litre engine and 17-inch BBS alloy wheels, as well as sporting Stone Leather seats and Radiant Ebony Mica paint. Just 400 examples of the third-generation Z-Sport were sold in the UK.

Jeremy Thomson, managing director of Mazda UK, said: “We’ve had a long tradition of producing distinctive limited-edition MX-5s that allow customers to drive a sports car with stand-out looks and enhanced equipment, and the new Z-Sport is one of the best yet.

“The stunning combination of the cherry red roof and Machine Grey metallic paint make this one of the most exclusive-looking MX-5s we’ve ever offered and I’m sure it will be a very popular choice when it arrives in dealerships next March.”

The new Mazda MX-5 Z-Sport roadster will be available from March 1, with prices starting at £25,595.