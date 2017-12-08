Government urges friends to stop each other from drink-driving

A road safety initiative is encouraging people to step in if a friend wants to drink and drive over the festive period.

The Department for Transport’s road safety arm Think! has teamed up with Kiss FM duo Rickie Haywood Williams and Melvin Odoom to produce videos for its social media channels – the radio station’s young audience is almost a third more likely than the average person to spend a night out drinking.

Think! has also put together a radio advertising campaign, which runs with the message “mates don’t let mates drink and drive”.

Road safety minister Jesse Norman said: “Driving even while below the legal limit is becoming increasingly socially unacceptable, with more and more people choosing to turn down drinking any alcohol when they plan to drive. But even so there are still some drivers who are willing to take the risk.

“Friends, colleagues and family members can positively influence those around them. So we are calling on them to stop potential drink-drivers from getting behind the wheel and risking tragedy this Christmas.”

Haywood Williams said: “We feel we owe it to our audience to share such an important message. Me and Melvin grew up together, we look out for each other and we want to spread the word to our listeners to do the same.”

Odoom added: “Rickie will always be there for me on a night out and vice versa. Drink-driving awareness is something that needs to be out in front at all times. The campaign is designed to shine a light on the issue and we want to help as much as we can to stop people making the wrong decision.”

October marked the 50th anniversary of the breathalyser, and police forces across England and Wales will be deploying them during an enforcement action that targets drink and drug driving over the festive period.

Chief Constable Anthony Bangham, National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for roads policing, said: “Every year police forces deal with cases of drink or drug-driving that directly result in families facing Christmas without loved ones. Even a small amount of alcohol or drugs in your system can affect your ability to drive safely – don’t let your friends and family pay the price.”

He added that motorists can face an unlimited fine, disqualification from driving and a prison sentence if caught over the limit.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency is pushing its cold water shock film throughout December as well, noting that about 50 people die of alcohol-related drowning in the UK each year.