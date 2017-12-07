Groupe PSA reveals plug-in hybrid tricycle

Groupe PSA has unveiled a plug-in hybrid tricycle designed for inner city travel, as part of a strategy to deliver new mobility solutions.

The vehicle is equipped with two electric motors paired to a one-cylinder petrol internal combustion engine, making it capable of a 43mph top speed when in pure electric mode. When power from the petrol unit is also used, an 80mph speed is possible with a total range of 186 miles.

Regenerative braking is present on the hybrid system, allowing the 48-volt battery to be recharged while in use.

The vehicle also features a tilting mechanism that makes use of the suspension, automatically leaning the tricycle for improved handling.

As well as being efficient on power, the tricycle is also compact in size. It measures 2.4 x 0.85 metres, and has rotating doors to maximise space and allow for easy parking.

The cabin is also heated, and features an airbag and seatbelts making helmets and other protective gear unnecessary.

This electric tricycle is the latest step in Groupe PSA’s ‘Push to Pass’ strategy, which first started in 2016. The goal of the plan is to establish PSA, which owns French car manufacturers Citroen and Peugeot, as well as Opel and Vauxhall which it acquired in early 2017, as a market leader in all mobility sectors.

Advertising

The strategy places a particular emphasis on electrification, as well as creating a digital platform to sell cars. Peugeot recently launched a website in the UK, allowing vehicles to be ordered online — a first in the country.

Carla Gohin, senior vice president of research and advanced engineering for Groupe PSA, said: “Groupe PSA has committed to protecting individual freedom of movement. This new electrified light vehicle allows an individual, safe and sustainable mobility thanks to its zero-emission mode. We are proud to take part in this European project with all our partners.”