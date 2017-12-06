Skoda’s new Kodiaq SportLine SUV priced from £32,685

Skoda has opened the order books for its new Kodiaq SportLine, with the aggressively styled SUV priced from £32,685.

First unveiled at this year’s Geneva Motor Show, the seven-seater joins the Kodiaq range between the existing SE L and Edition models, offering customers the “dynamic look of Skoda’s performance models” with the “practicality of a full-size SUV”.

(Skoda)

Aesthetic changes include new 20-inch Vega Anthracite alloy wheels, deeper front and rear sport bumpers, as well as black detailing on the radiator grille, roof rails and door mirror housings.

The cabin has also been treated to an update, benefiting from a new leather sports steering wheel, carbon-effect dashboard and door inserts, plus sports seats and door panels that have been trimmed in Alcantara. Also included are a SportLine plaque, black interior trim and an LED interior lighting package.

Skoda is offering the Kodiaq SportLine with a choice of two petrol and two diesel engines, with power outputs ranging from 148bhp to 187bhp. Regardless of the engine selected, the Czech manufacturer’s four-wheel-drive system is fitted as standard.

(Skoda)

The larger 2.0-litre 178bhp petrol engine and 2.0-litre 187bhp diesel engine are offered with a standard-fit DSG gearbox, while the lower-powered 2.0-litre diesel and 1.4-litre petrol power plants feature a manual transmission as standard with an optional DSG.

As the SportLine sits towards the top end of the Kodiaq line-up, standard equipment is generous. There’s a Columbus infotainment system that is operated through a large, 9,2-inch touchscreen and incorporates sat nav and a wifi hotspot, as well as front parking sensors.

British car buyers can now order the Skoda Kodiaq in SportLine specification from £32,685. Highlights include 20-inch wheels, body kit and Alcantara sports bucket seats. All 4×4 with choice between 1.4 and 2.0 TSI or 2.0 TDI in two power outputs. Very high standard spec. pic.twitter.com/7ghJ8ETmE3 — Shane O' Donoghue (@Shane_O_D) December 6, 2017

SportLine customers will also benefit from a colour multifunction trip computer, an electronically adjustable driver’s seat, an electronically operated tailgate and a drive mode selector.

Order books are now open, and Skoda says the first customer deliveries will take place in February next year.