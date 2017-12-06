Pricing and specifications revealed for upcoming Hyundai i30 Fastback

Hyundai has revealed UK pricing and specifications for the upcoming i30 Fastback, the final body style to join the model’s line-up.

Set to retail from £20,305, the Fastback will join the i30 range alongside the Hatchback, Tourer and N when it goes on sale in January 2018.

The sleeker variant offers a 30mm lower roofline compared with the Hatchback, which Hyundai says enhances the car’s wide stance, improves aerodynamics and creates a “distinctive silhouette”.

(Hyundai)

Three trim levels will be available for the Fastback: SE Nav, Premium and Premium SE — mirroring those of the Hatchback and Tourer versions.

Standard equipment inside the car includes an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, wireless phone charging, rear parking assist with a rear-view camera, dual-zone climate control, cloth seats and a leather steering wheel.

As for the exterior, the Fastback gets 17-inch or 18-inch alloy wheels depending on the chosen engine and LED front headlights at no extra cost.

Advertising

Premium SE models also receive a panoramic sunroof, leather trim on the seats and a heated steering wheel — with prices starting at £23,405.

Two turbocharged petrol engine options are available for the i30 Fastback — a 1.0-litre unit and a 1.4-litre motor.

The three-cylinder 1.0-litre option produces 118bhp and 171Nm of torque and is available with a six-speed manual transmission, taking the car from 0-60mph in 11.3 seconds and up to a top speed of 117mph. Hyundai claims fuel economy of 54.3mpg with CO2 emissions of 120g/km.

(Hyundai)

Advertising

As for the four-cylinder 1.4-litre motor, either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic gearbox is available. When equipped with the manual option, 0-60mph comes in 9.0 seconds and a top speed of 129mph is possible. Fuel economy is claimed at 51.4mpg with CO2 emissions of 129g/km.

Paired to the automatic, the 0-60mph sprint is achieved in 9.3 seconds with a top speed of 126mph. Emissions are quoted at 125g/km with a fuel economy of 52.3mpg.

Tony Whitehorn, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor UK, said: “The i30 Fastback is the final model of the i30 family to be launched and with it comes a vehicle with its own distinct and unique style.”