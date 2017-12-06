Menu

Jaguar’s electric I-Pace SUV wraps pre-production testing in California

Motors | Published:

Engineers were able to travel 200 miles on a single charge during the final testing of the luxury brand’s electric sports utility vehicle in California

Jaguar’s all-electric I-Pace SUV has completed its final stages of testing in the United States ahead of its global reveal early next year – notching up 200 miles on one charge.

Following the I-Pace concept’s debut late last year, the British manufacturer says that thousands of potential customers have either registered their interest or placed a deposit for the production version of the premium electric SUV.

Jaguar took a production prototype on a long-distance range test to see how far it could travel on a single charge. During the test run, engineers managed to cover 200 miles from Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles to Morro Bay in San Luis Obsipo.

Jaguar I-Pace
(Jaguar)

Ian Hoban, Jaguar vehicle line director, said: “After 1.5 million global test miles, the I-Pace is ready for production and is proven to deliver long distances on a single charge.

“Jaguar’s first battery electric vehicle will also be fast to charge – our target is a zero to 80 per cent charge being achievable in a coffee break.”

The Coventry-based manufacturer has said that pricing and specification will be announced in March next year, when order books officially open.

Jaguar I-Pace
(Jaguar)

It is projected that the North American market will account for around 50 per cent of the I-Pace’s sales when it enters production, with China and Europe each accounting for 25 per cent.

As far as performance is concerned, the I-Pace Concept’s electric motors at the front and rear axles made for a combined power output of 395bhp and 700Nm of torque.

According to Jaguar, this allows the electric concept to accelerate from 0-60mph in around four seconds.

Customers should expect similar performance figures when the production version arrives next year.

Jaguar I-Pace
(Jaguar)

At the unveiling of the I-Pace Concept last year, Ian Callum, Jaguar’s director of design, said: “The I-Pace Concept is a radical departure for electric vehicles. It represents the next generation of battery electric vehicle design.

“It’s a dramatic, future-facing design – the product of authentic Jaguar DNA matched with beautiful, premium details and British craftsmanship.

“This isn’t just a concept. It is a preview of a five-seat production car that will be on the road in 2018. This will be Jaguar’s first-ever battery-powered electric vehicle and opens a new chapter in the history of our legendary brand.”

Motors

