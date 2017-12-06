Jaguar’s electric I-Pace SUV wraps pre-production testing in California

Jaguar’s all-electric I-Pace SUV has completed its final stages of testing in the United States ahead of its global reveal early next year – notching up 200 miles on one charge.

Following the I-Pace concept’s debut late last year, the British manufacturer says that thousands of potential customers have either registered their interest or placed a deposit for the production version of the premium electric SUV.

Jaguar took a production prototype on a long-distance range test to see how far it could travel on a single charge. During the test run, engineers managed to cover 200 miles from Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles to Morro Bay in San Luis Obsipo.

Ian Hoban, Jaguar vehicle line director, said: “After 1.5 million global test miles, the I-Pace is ready for production and is proven to deliver long distances on a single charge.

“Jaguar’s first battery electric vehicle will also be fast to charge – our target is a zero to 80 per cent charge being achievable in a coffee break.”

The Coventry-based manufacturer has said that pricing and specification will be announced in March next year, when order books officially open.

It is projected that the North American market will account for around 50 per cent of the I-Pace’s sales when it enters production, with China and Europe each accounting for 25 per cent.

As far as performance is concerned, the I-Pace Concept’s electric motors at the front and rear axles made for a combined power output of 395bhp and 700Nm of torque.

According to Jaguar, this allows the electric concept to accelerate from 0-60mph in around four seconds.

Customers should expect similar performance figures when the production version arrives next year.

At the unveiling of the I-Pace Concept last year, Ian Callum, Jaguar’s director of design, said: “The I-Pace Concept is a radical departure for electric vehicles. It represents the next generation of battery electric vehicle design.

“It’s a dramatic, future-facing design – the product of authentic Jaguar DNA matched with beautiful, premium details and British craftsmanship.

“This isn’t just a concept. It is a preview of a five-seat production car that will be on the road in 2018. This will be Jaguar’s first-ever battery-powered electric vehicle and opens a new chapter in the history of our legendary brand.”