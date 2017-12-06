Go-faster Vauxhall Insignia GSi to cost from £33,375

Vauxhall has announced that the performance variant of its Insignia will cost from £33,375 when it arrives in showrooms in March 2018.

The Insignia GSi is 160kg lighter than its predecessor, the Insignia VXR, and is available in both Grand Sport and Sports Tourer body styles.

The new model is available with a choice of two engines: a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 2.0-litre biturbo diesel.

As far as performance figures are concerned, the petrol power plant produces 256bhp and 400Nm of torque, while the diesel unit develops 207bhp and 480Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

In Grand Sport guise, the Insignia GSi can complete the sprint from 0-60mph in as little as 6.9 seconds, and will hit a 155mph top speed. Brembo brakes ensure the car has sufficient stopping power to match that of the engine.

CO2 emissions range between 192g/km and 199g/km depending on body style and engine choice.

Both petrol and diesel versions of the Grand Sport variant are priced from £33,375, while the more practical Sports Tourer estate configuration is available from £34,875.

Style-wise, the Insignia GSi benefits from LED headlights, chrome air intakes, sporty front and rear bumpers, side sills and a large rear spoiler on Grand Sport models. Large 20-inch alloys fill the car’s wheel arches, which are shod in sticky Michelin Sport Pilot 4 tyres.

Moving into the cabin, customers will find leather-upholstered sports seats up front, aluminium pedals, a Bose sound system and an eight-inch touchscreen that controls the infotainment system and navigation.

The Insignia GSi also gains Vauxhall’s FlexRide system that allows the driver to adjust the steering, damping, gear change points and stability programming by selecting one of four different driving modes.

Vauxhall developed the new Insignia GSi at the famed Nurburgring in Germany, and has claimed that it is their fastest model to ever lap the iconic circuit – although no time has been released.