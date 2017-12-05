Volkswagen reveals 268bhp Polo GTI R5 rally car

Volkswagen has pulled the covers off its new Polo GTI R5 rally car at a special presentation in Mallorca.

Based on the latest road-going Polo GTI supermini, the four-wheel-drive rally-spec model has been in development since the start of the year. Gravel and asphalt testing took place in France in mid-November, and will continue in Britain through December.

Powering the Polo GTI R5 is a turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine that develops 268bhp and 400Nm of torque, which is sent to the wheels via a sequential five-speed racing gearbox. With a weight of 1,320kg, the rally car can accelerate from 0-60mph in 3.9 seconds.

(Volkswagen)

R5 class cars are aimed primarily at customer teams and privateers. In accordance with FIA regulations, the Polo GTI R5 has been fitted with a roll cage as well as other safety components, and will be homologated in summer 2018. Customer deliveries, as well as the first race appearances, are expected for the second half of next year.

Volkswagen Motorsport director Sven Smeets said: “Presenting the new Polo GTI R5 to the public was a magnificent moment.

“The close relationship to the road-going Polo GTI is unmistakable. In the rally Polo, the GTI family has another spectacular ambassador.

“Our team and the colleagues at Volkswagen Design in Wolfsburg deserve great credit for this.

“Over the coming months, the Polo GTI R5 must prove itself in a series of tough scenarios, in order to ensure that it can build on the success of its predecessor in the customers’ hands.”

Technical director François-Xavier Demaison added: “The Polo GTI R5 came through the initial tests without any problems. The feedback from the test drivers was very positive.

“It is obviously beneficial to be able to call upon an experienced team of engineers and mechanics, who helped to develop the Polo that won the world championship.

“And it goes without saying that, as we have in the past, we are also taking advantage of the close and excellent co-operation with the colleagues in the technical development department in Wolfsburg, as well as our Škoda colleagues, who have been offering their customers an R5 car since 2015.”