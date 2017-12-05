UK new car sales gloom continues as ‘anti-diesel message’ wreaks more damage

The UK new car market suffered its eighth consecutive month of decline in November, with the government’s “anti-diesel message” named as a main factor.

Figures out today from industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) revealed that new car demand fell by 11.2 per cent, compared with the same month last year.

Demand for diesel-powered cars was down by 30.6 per cent, which the SMMT attributed to “anti-diesel messages” from the government.

By contrast, demand for alternatively fuelled vehicles such as electric cars and plug-in hybrids increased by 33.1 per cent in November 2017, accounting for an overall market share of 5.4 per cent.

Demand for petrol cars was also on the up last month, rising five per cent compared with November 2016.

The Ford Fiesta was the best-selling car in November, with 6,434 examples sold. The supermini is also 2017’s best-selling car overall, with 89,504 units sold to date.

So far in 2017, 2,388,144 new cars have hit UK roads – a five per cent decline compared with year-to-date figures for 2016.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “An eighth month of decline in the new car market is a major concern, with falling business and consumer confidence exacerbated by ongoing anti-diesel messages from government.

“Diesel remains the right choice for many drivers, not least because of its fuel economy and lower CO2 emissions.

“The decision to tax the latest low-emission diesels is a step backwards and will only discourage drivers from trading in their older, more-polluting cars.

“Given fleet renewal is the fastest way to improve air quality, penalising the latest, cleanest diesels is counterproductive and will have detrimental environmental and economic consequences.”

Simon Benson, director of motoring services at AA Cars, added: “The SMMT warned last month that if the government failed to intervene, the new car market would continue to suffer, and sadly that proves to have been the case today.

“Anyone holding out for a confidence boost from the Budget will have been sorely disappointed, as the chancellor’s statement only served to further exacerbate the problem.

“The decision to increase the first-year VED rate on diesels that don’t meet the standards for next-generation clean diesels puts even more pressure on consumers and manufacturers in a year that has already dented the market.”

He added that consumers needed clarity over what charges or other restrictions might be placed on diesel vehicles in future to help them make informed car-buying decisions.