Today’s the ‘most dangerous day on UK roads’

Insurance claims data has revealed that today is the most dangerous day to be travelling on UK roads.

Co-op Insurance analysed data from more than 100,000 claims from between October 1, 2012, and September 30, 2017, revealing that more collisions and accidents occur on December 5 than any other day of the year.

The data also found that men were responsible for 57 per cent of accidents on this day, and that Britain’s best-selling car – the Ford Fiesta – was involved in the most collisions.

Region-wise, the Midlands, East Anglia and the north-east of England were the areas that have historically seen the most accidents on December 5, with 44 per cent of claims coming from there.

Nick Ansley, head of motor insurance at Co-op, said: “Our claims data shows that December 5 is the most dangerous day to be on the road.

“This is when we see the most claims for incidents as evenings become darker, there’s more chance of icy roads and roads are generally busier as people commence their Christmas shopping.

“We’re urging drivers to take extra precautions by allowing extra time for your journey and checking car lights and tyres before setting off on journeys. This is especially important at a time when there is an increased risk on the roads.”