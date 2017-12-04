Lamborghini unveils new Urus super SUV

Italian manufacturer Lamborghini has taken the covers off its first SUV since it stopped production of the LM002 in 1992.

Called the Urus, it features a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine – the first ever fitted to a Lamborghini model – that produces 641bhp and 850Nm of torque between 2,250 and 4,500rpm. It is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

(Lamborghini)

Its low-down grunt is supplemented by a four-wheel-drive system that adopts active torque vectoring via a rear differential and rear-wheel steering – which was first used on the Aventador S supercar.

It also has the Tamburo driving dynamics control system, which includes up to six driving modes to choose from – Strada (Road), Sport, Corsa (Track), Neve (Snow), Terra (Off-road) and Sabbia (Sand).

With the best power-to-weight ratio available in an SUV, the Urus can get from 0-60mph in 3.4 seconds and go on to a top speed of 190mph.

(Lamborghini)

The looks are unmistakably Lamborghini – with the coupe-inspired look resembling features from the rest of the brand’s line-up, including the familiar Y-shaped LED headlights and large front air intakes.

Advertising

The body shape is also quite sharp, with the frameless doors displaying the sports car-inspired design and a sleek look that means good aerodynamic efficiency. The Urus sits on wheels ranging from 21 to 23 inches in diameter, fitted with Pirelli P-Zero tyres that were specially developed for the model. It also receives adaptive air suspension and carbon ceramic brakes.

Inside, Lamborghini has installed heated electric sports seats in the front, while the rear bench can be folded down to extend the 616 litres of boot space further. Leather upholstery comes as standard, with customers able to specify optional colours, materials and dual-tone interior designs. Buyers can also remove the rear bench and fit two sports seats in its place for that added dynamic nature.

other features include a central dual-touchscreen infotainment system – similar to the one found in parent company Audi’s latest A8 and A7 models – that includes Bluetooth, USB and smartphone connectivity, and an eight-speaker system, with a 21-speaker Bang & Olufsen system an optional extra.

Prices for the Urus start at £131,500, with the first customers due to receive their vehicle by spring 2018.

By Jack Healy