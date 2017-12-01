UK’s best used car buys for 2017 revealed at national awards

The UK’s best used car buys have been revealed at a major motor trade awards ceremony, with Nissan’s Qashqai coming out on top.

Presented by Mike Brewer of TV series Wheeler Dealers fame, the Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards put the spotlight firmly on the most reliable, best value-for-money, fastest-selling and best investments in the second-hand vehicle market.

Winners were chosen following a judging process involving an expert panel and real-world mystery shops, as well as analysis of data from industry experts including CAP, HPI, Auto Trader and Glass’s.

Taking the crown of Best Used Car 2017 as well as Best Used SUV was the British-built Nissan Qashqai, hailed for its perfect family car credentials.

The prize for Best Used Small Car went to the Ford Fiesta, which has just recently launched in its eighth-generation.

The Romanian Dacia Sandero, known for its no-nonsense approach and outstanding value for money. took the Best Used Mid-Sized Car award.

As for the hotly contested Best Used Executive Car, that honour went to Mercedes-Benz’s C-Class.

A long-time favourite in the UK, the Japanese-built Mazda MX-5 won the title of Best Used Sports Car.

This year’s awards were also the first to recognise the Best Used Electrified Car — going to the Toyota Prius.

Other titles handed out included Best Manufacturer Used Car Website, awarded to BMW’s site usedcars.bmw.co.uk, as well as Best Manufacturer Used Car Scheme, which went to Kia for its first-year MOT coverage, 12 months’ breakdown cover and an 88-point vehicle inspection.

Brewer said: “Buying a used car can be a daunting and confusing process as there’s so much choice out there.

“These awards, though, will be a big help to consumers looking for their next car, as our panel of experts have crunched all the data to find best buys you just can’t go wrong with.”

James Baggott, founder of Car Dealer Magazine, said: “While business is slowing in other parts of the industry, the UK’s used car trade is positively booming with more than 6.3 million used cars sold so far in 2017.

“With an industry this important, it’s more crucial than ever that we do all we can to support and encourage consumer confidence.

“The Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards are all about that – formally recognising the models, dealers and manufacturers that buyers can confidently place their trust in.”