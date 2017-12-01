Tougher penalties see 11 per cent drop in drivers caught using phone at wheel

Tougher penalties for phone use behind the wheel has resulted in an 11 per cent drop in offences, new data has revealed.

Figures published by the RAC following a Freedom of Information request has shown 14,160 drivers were caught on their mobile devices between March and May 2017 — down from December 2016 to February 2017’s 15,861.

Since March 2017, new laws have doubled the penalty for phone use behind the wheel to a £200 fine and six points.

Use your phone while driving and you now get 6 points. Caught within 2 years of passing your test and you'll lose your licence. https://t.co/E7LOsTOqpP — Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (@DVSAgovuk) March 1, 2017

The sharpest fall in offences was recorded by the City of London Police, who caught just 41 drivers between March and May, having penalised 124 in the previous three months — a 67 per cent decrease.

Durham Constabulary was second with a drop to 73 offences compared with 149, while third was Surrey Police with a fall from 564 caught to 279 — both 51 per cent decreases.

Despite 25 police forces recording a reduced number of mobile-related motoring charges, 11 saw no change or more offences. Kent Police recorded the biggest increase, having caught 337 drivers between March and May, up from 237 — a 42 per cent rise.

Pete Williams, RAC road safety spokesman, said: “It is still much too early to tell if the stricter penalties that were introduced in the spring are changing drivers’ behaviour, but these figures perhaps give hope that at least some are starting to get the message that driving and using a handheld phone to talk, text or tweet don’t mix.

“Following the introduction of tougher penalties for using a handheld phone at the wheel from March, we know police forces are running regular targeted campaigns to catch offenders – so one way of reading these new figures is to say that this activity, at least in some parts of the country, is beginning to yield results.”