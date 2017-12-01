Steve McQueen’s ‘Le Mans’ racing suit could fetch £370,000 at auction

The iconic Gulf racing suit worn by Steve McQueen’s character in the cult-classic film “Le Mans” could fetch £370,000 when it goes under the hammer in New York next week.

The 1971 film was the brainchild of McQueen – himself a famous petrolhead – and the Gulf-liveried suit was worn by his character Michael Delaney.

While the film was a commercial flop, it has gone on to achieve cult status in the motoring world.

The suit has remained in the possession of one family since 1971, when it was won by the seller’s late husband in a competition run by German magazine Bravo.

Kept in storage for most of its life, the suit remains in largely original condition, but with some light staining. The Bell helmet was used for a time as a daily motorcycle helmet but has since been repainted.

The suit also features light black staining on parts of the trousers, jacket and necktie – which RM Sotheby’s says is synonymous with being used in a race car.

(RM Sotheby’s)

The suit – which includes the original helmet and underwear – will be auctioned as a part of the “Icons” catalogue on Wednesday with a guide price of $400,000-$500,000 (circa £296,000-£370,000).

Describing the lot, RM Sotheby’s said: “This unique opportunity represents the first time one of the original iconic suits is being offered at auction with its matching and original Bell helmet and Nomex underwear as worn by McQueen.

“Offered from 46 years of single-family ownership with perfect provenance back to Steve McQueen and Le Mans, this lot represents the full Michael Delaney outfit—an unrepeatable opportunity to acquire a tangible piece of one of the greatest automotive films and celebrity car enthusiasts of all time.”

Other lots in RM Sotheby’s Icons sale include Steve Jobs’ 2000 BMW Z8 sports car, as well as a 1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione and a 2018 Bugatti Chiron.