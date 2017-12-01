Ford Performance launches range of upgrades for ST, RS and Mustang models

Ford Performance has released a range of upgrades for its go-faster Fiesta ST, Focus ST, Focus RS, Mustang and GT supercar models.

Revealed at the Essen Motor Show in Germany, the specially developed parts are all warranty-approved, and can be fitted at Ford dealerships by approved technicians.

Upgrades range from aesthetic tweaks such as customised gearshift lever knobs and lightweight alloy wheels to performance exhausts for road and track, and even a Roush Performance supercharger for the Mustang’s 5.0-litre V8 that will boost power to around 600bhp.

Fabio Carafa, vehicle personalisation director for Ford of Europe, said: “Ford is synonymous with attainable performance. Ford Performance Parts will deliver even more satisfying driving experiences for enthusiasts.

“Ford Performance customers – some of the most competent and knowledgeable drivers out there – are telling us they want to further personalise the driving dynamics, performance and style of their vehicles. We’ve specifically developed our Ford Performance Parts portfolio to meet that need.”

Also revealed in Essen was the Ford Performance Drift Stick concept, which was developed with help from rally and stunt driver Ken Block.

Designed for the Focus RS, this is an aluminium lever that sits between the driver’s seat and manual gearbox. Paired with the car’s drift mode, it allows the driver to perform clutch-free drift turns with a simple pull of the lever – similar to the experience of a rally car.

It goes without saying the Drift Stick is only intended for track use.

Ford Performance upgrades are available to order from today.