Seller of gold Rolls-Royce will only accept bitcoin

The seller of a gold Rolls-Royce Ghost is looking to capitalise on digital currency’s recent surge in popularity by only accepting bitcoin for the transaction.

Wrapped in satin gold, the luxury motor is available on Auto Trader. The private seller, based in Oldham, Greater Manchester, told the online car selling marketplace: “Why not trade in bitcoin? I treat it in exactly the same way as normal currency these days. It’s safe, convenient and incredibly valuable right now so, to me, it makes sense to trade my car this way. It’s the future.”

Got some spare Bitcoins burning a hole in your crypto-pocket? How about using them to buy this @rollsroycecars Ghost? It's the first car for sale on @AutoTrader_UK accepting payment by Bitcoin only! https://t.co/8NSQer4bDH pic.twitter.com/8w6WTYvKFo — AutoTrader.co.uk (@AutoTrader_UK) November 29, 2017

It’s up for the equivalent of £117,995, which is about 16 bitcoin. The digital currency’s value has skyrocketed in recent weeks, increasing 62 per cent against the pound in the past month alone. In the past 12 months, it has gone up by more than 1,000 per cent.

If bitcoin’s meteoric rise continues, it could prove a shrewd move by the seller – if he’d sold the car for the same price in November last year he would have received 198 bitcoin, worth approximately £1.5 million today.

(Rolls Royce)

Auto Trader editorial director Erin Baker said: “With the meteoric rise in popularity and value of bitcoin in recent years, it comes as no surprise that sellers are now attempting to trade this way – it’s a huge trend and currently holds a high value.

“That said, Auto Trader won’t be releasing a ‘search by bitcoin’ function anytime soon.”

The car itself is incredibly well equipped. For example, the seller claims it is the only Rolls-Royce on the market with an on-board refrigerator and champagne flutes. Other lavish extras include a 360-degree overhead camera system, built-in Freeview television and a bespoke number plate.