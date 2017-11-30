Mercedes-Benz unveils all-new CLS

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its all-new CLS four-door coupe, which showcases the brand’s new design style.

The third-generation four-door ‘coupe’ from the Stuttgart-based manufacturer features a new-to-the-name engine line-up, as well as a totally new six-cylinder petrol motor.

Two diesel options are on offer, with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder available in two states of tune.

The first outputs 282bhp and 600Nm of torque, resulting in a 0-60mph time of 5.5 seconds. Fuel economy comes in at 50mpg with emissions figures of 148g/km CO2.

Topping the diesel range is a 335bhp, 700Nm of torque unit. This can accelerate from 0-60mph in 4.8 seconds while matching the less-powerful version’s fuel economy and emissions figures.

As for the new petrol engine, it has a capacity of 3.0 litres and is coupled to a small electric motor in a mild hybrid configuration. According to Mercedes-Benz, it “delivers the performance of an eight-cylinder engine with significantly lower consumption”.

Power output is 362bhp with a total torque output of 750Nm when the electric motor comes into action. Fuel economy is 37.7mpg with CO2 emissions of 178g/km.

Top speed figures for all three engine options have not been revealed, but with most Mercedes-Benz models electronically limited to 155mph, it’s safe to assume that will apply to the CLS too.

As for the exterior, the new CLS takes on the German manufacturers’ latest design scheme — meaning a large grille upfront, muscular wheel arches, angled headlights and a long, sloped roofline.

Standard equipment includes LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, lane keep assist, speed limit assist and Mercedes’ Comand infotainment system on a 12.3-inch touchscreen display.

The CLS features five seats for the first time, which can be folded down to provide 520 litres of boot space.

Pricing for the new Mercedes-Benz CLS has yet to be revealed, but it is set to come to market in March 2018.