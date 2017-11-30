BMW i8 Roadster makes its public debut at LA Auto Show

BMW has pulled the covers off the new i8 Roadster and an updated version of the i8 Coupe at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The hybrid sports car has been in production since 2014, but this is the first time the German manufacturer has offered it as a convertible.

(BMW)

The fabric roof folds away into the rear deck in 15 seconds at the press of a button. In order to accommodate the Roadster’s new folding roof mechanism, BMW has had to strengthen the car’s bodywork, meaning it weighs 60kg more than the Coupe.

The i8’s all-electric range has also been improved, with the Coupe and Roadster being able to travel 34 miles and 33 miles respectively on a single charge. Driving on electricity alone, the i8 can reach a maximum speed of 75mph once the eDrive button has been pressed.

When the electric motor is combined with the three-cylinder petrol engine, the i8 produces 369bhp and a maximum torque of 569Nm.

In Roadster guise, this allows the i8 to complete the sprint from 0-60mph in 4.4 seconds, while the Coupe manages it in 4.2 seconds. Both cars can reach a top speed of 155mph.

(BMW)

As far as fuel consumption is concerned, the i8 Roadster boasts a combined consumption figure of 135mpg, while the i8 Coupe manages 149mpg. CO2 emissions stand at 46g/km for the convertible and 42g/km for the hard top.

The new BMW i8 Coupe and Roadster will go on sale in January. Prices start at £112,730 for the Coupe and £124,730 for the Roadster.