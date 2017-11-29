Advertising
Police force sparks social media outrage over Ferrari tweets
Greater Manchester Police accused of ‘trial by social media’ after implying driver of a crashed car might be lying
A police force has caused a social media stir following tweets about the driver of a crashed Ferrari, with commenters angry over “trial by social media”.
Earlier this week, Greater Manchester Police posted a tweet showing pictures of a post-accident Ferrari 458 supercar with the caption “Driver said he was only doing 52 in a 50mph area. Thoughts?”.
However, the tweets received a backlash from members of the public, with many interpreting the tweet as accusing the driver of lying.
One user, Paul Garlick, criticised the post, saying: “Isn’t it up to you to decide? Would you post this comment if it was a Ford Focus? Next time ask, ‘this chap says he didn’t break in, looks like a burglar to us…what do you think?’”.
Meanwhile, Neilda61 said: “Why assume the driver is lying? Is it possible he’s telling the truth? Thoughts?”.
Despite some of these comments, Greater Manchester Police then followed up with a tweet stating the driver had tested positive for cannabis, saying “that’s probably played a part”.
This received a more positive response. Carolyn Bailey said: “Thank you for stating the facts. Nothing wrong with facts, ever.”
No injuries were reported from the scene of the accident, which took place in Beaumont Road, Bolton.
The Ferrari 458 is a supercar built between 2009 to 2015 and features a 4.5-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine developing 562bhp and 540Nm of torque, taking it from 0-60mph in 3.3 seconds and up to a top speed of 202mph.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police stated that no further comment would be made regarding the posts.
