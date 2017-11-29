Police force sparks social media outrage over Ferrari tweets

A police force has caused a social media stir following tweets about the driver of a crashed Ferrari, with commenters angry over “trial by social media”.

Earlier this week, Greater Manchester Police posted a tweet showing pictures of a post-accident Ferrari 458 supercar with the caption “Driver said he was only doing 52 in a 50mph area. Thoughts?”.

Beaumont Road, Bolton Driver said he was only doing 52 in a 50 mph area. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/owc9SrHpY5 — GMP Traffic (@gmptraffic) November 25, 2017

However, the tweets received a backlash from members of the public, with many interpreting the tweet as accusing the driver of lying.

One user, Paul Garlick, criticised the post, saying: “Isn’t it up to you to decide? Would you post this comment if it was a Ford Focus? Next time ask, ‘this chap says he didn’t break in, looks like a burglar to us…what do you think?’”.

Isn’t it up to you to decide? Would you post this comment if it was a Ford Focus? Next time ask ‘this chap says he didn’t break in, looks like a burglar to us…what do you think?’ — Paul Garlick (@PaulGarlick) November 26, 2017

Meanwhile, Neilda61 said: “Why assume the driver is lying? Is it possible he’s telling the truth? Thoughts?”.

Why assume the driver is lying? Is it possible he’s telling the truth? Thoughts? — Neilda61 (@neilda61) November 26, 2017

Despite some of these comments, Greater Manchester Police then followed up with a tweet stating the driver had tested positive for cannabis, saying “that’s probably played a part”.

Well the driver has just tested positive for Cannabis, so that’s probably played a part — GMP Traffic (@gmptraffic) November 25, 2017

This received a more positive response. Carolyn Bailey said: “Thank you for stating the facts. Nothing wrong with facts, ever.”

Thank you for stating the facts. Nothing wrong with facts, ever. — Carolyn Bailey (@Carobailey864) November 28, 2017

No injuries were reported from the scene of the accident, which took place in Beaumont Road, Bolton.

The Ferrari 458 is a supercar built between 2009 to 2015 and features a 4.5-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine developing 562bhp and 540Nm of torque, taking it from 0-60mph in 3.3 seconds and up to a top speed of 202mph.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police stated that no further comment would be made regarding the posts.