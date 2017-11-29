Jaguar XE SV Project 8 breaks Nurburgring four-door car record

Jaguar has broken the four-door production car lap record at the Nurburgring Nordschleife in Germany with the limited-edition XE SV Project 8.

Beating the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio by about 11 seconds, the go-faster version of the British brand’s executive saloon lapped the 12.9-mile Nordschleife (North Loop) circuit in seven minutes and 21.23 seconds.

(Jaguar)

Powered by a 5.0-litre V8 and capable of a top speed of 200mph, the XE Project 8’s lap makes it faster around the legendary German track than a 2011 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 or 2010 Porsche 911 Turbo S, and on a par with a 2015 Ferrari 488 GTB.

The Project 8 was built by Jaguar’s in-house customisation service called Special Vehicle Operations. Its director, Mark Stanton, said: “The SVO design and engineering team’s mission was to create the most track-focused road-legal Jaguar in history – not only the fastest, but also the most agile.

(Jaguar)

“As a result, only the roof and front door skins of Project 8’s body are carried over unaltered from XE and 75 per cent of its mechanical hardware is new. This astonishing Nurburgring Nordschleife record validates the success of such extensive changes.”

Priced from £149,995 in the UK, just 300 examples of the XE SV Project 8 will be built worldwide. Thanks to its high power output and all-wheel-drive system, it’ll complete the 0-60mph sprint in 3.3 seconds.

(Jaguar)

To reduce weight, carbon fibre has been used for the bonnet and rear bumper, while the rear seats have been removed – in their place is a roll cage for safety and increased chassis stiffness.

The ultimate four-door car lap record at the Nurburgring is held by a heavily modified, one-off version of the Subaru WRX STI. Built by racing specialist Prodrive, the Type RA NBR model set a blistering time of six minutes and 57.5 seconds.