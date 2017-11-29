Jaguar E-Pace and Porsche Cayenne among the latest eight to make top safety grade

Euro NCAP has released its latest crash-test safety results, with the new Porsche Cayenne, Jaguar E-Pace and DS 7 Crossback all being awarded the full five-star rating.

Mercedes-Benz’s new luxury X-Class pick-up truck also received a five-star rating, as did the BMW X3 and Subaru XV and Impreza models.

The independent crash-test organisation also retested the latest Honda Civic after the Japanese manufacturer introduced improvements to the rear seat restraints on in-production vehicles. It too was awarded five stars.

Watch the the new generation Porsche Cayenne and Jaguar E-Pace crash test videos on on our official @YouTube channel: https://t.co/yN28tDGNwb #EuroNCAP2025 pic.twitter.com/WQ2mw0MH3j — Euro NCAP (@EuroNCAP) November 29, 2017

Michiel van Ratingen, secretary general of Euro NCAP, said “Unsurprising as these results may be to some, these ratings continue to represent outstanding engineering achievements.

“This should not be taken for granted, given the fact that Euro NCAP’s rating regime now includes over 15 different tests and hundreds of individual requirements, which are strengthened all the time.

“It is very positive that manufacturers still see a five-star rating as the target for most new vehicle models.”

Ratingen explained that 2018 would see autonomous braking systems that could “detect and mitigate” cyclists put to the test for the first time. It is hoped these new tests as well as other planned updates will be in step with the large amount of automated vehicle technologies expected to come to market in the next few years.

“Our mission is to help consumers understand how these systems operate, to show what they are capable of and to explain how one day these might save your life,” he said.

Matthew Avery, head of research at Thatcham Research, said: “It is encouraging that drivers of all eight cars will be supported by standard-fit AEB – a technology which is proven to reduce accidents.

“As two cars aimed at the family market, the Honda Civic and the Subaru Impreza’s suite of safety technologies are especially welcome.”