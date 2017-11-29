Formula E car takes on cheetah in drag race

A Formula E racing car has gone head-to-head with a cheetah in a drag race at a remote runway in South Africa, to highlight the threat posed by climate change.

While the Formula E car just pipped the big cat to the finish line, the race was close – with both vehicle and animal capable of hitting 60mph from a standstill in less than three seconds.

(Formula E)

Formula E founder and CEO Alejandro Agag said: “We knew the similarities in performance between the Formula E car and a cheetah, so we were curious to see the outcome.”

He added: “What’s even more important is to determine the outcome for the future for not only us, but the cheetah and other animals we share our planet with.

“We only have one planet and we must address the issues we currently face from the source, and electric cars can play a key role in reducing CO2 emissions worldwide.”

How to prepare for @FIAFormulaE Season 4: Race the fastest animal on earth!

Great to help raise awareness of the threat of climate change to wildlife ahead of next week’s UN Environment Assembly @TecheetahFE #UN #JEV25 pic.twitter.com/276agkfYhF — Jean-Eric Vergne (@JeanEricVergne) November 28, 2017

Team Techeetah driver Jean-Eric Vergne was behind the wheel of the Formula E car for the race.

He said: “There are only around 7,000 cheetahs still living in the wild and we have a strong desire to raise awareness for the main threats they face, such as illegal trade of cubs for pets, loss of prey due to habitat loss and fragmentation aggravated by climate change.”

Formula E’s organisers hope the electrified racing series will help encourage the uptake of electric vehicles – particularly in city centres, where all Formula E races take place.

By encouraging people to make the change to smart, electric mobility, the goal is to make society cleaner for future generations, and the habitats of animals such as the cheetah better preserved.