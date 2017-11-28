Taiwanese firm reveals Tesla-rivalling all-electric supercar prototype

A Taiwanese electric powertrain start-up is developing a new supercar to rival the likes of Tesla’s forthcoming Roadster.

Xing Mobility claims its new “rally-inspired” vehicle, called Miss R, will be the world’s first electric supercar “with on-road and off-road capabilities”.

(Xing Mobility)

Projected performance figures are significant, with Miss R tipped to produce 1,323bhp from its four independent electric motors, allowing for a 0-60mph time of 1.6 seconds and a top speed in excess of 170mph.

By comparison, Tesla’s new Roadster is pegged to hit 60mph from a standstill in 1.9 seconds, while top speed is said to be in excess of 250mph.

(Xing Mobility)

Where the two electric supercars differ, according to Xing Mobility, is that Miss R will offer incredible performance off road, as opposed to just on road and track.

Key to Miss R’s performance is patented immersion cooling technology that will keep its stackable battery modules from overheating. These modules are immersed in a special fluid that is non-conductive, non-flammable and non-toxic.

Advertising

(Xing Mobility)

To tackle the problem associated with electric vehicle range, Xing Mobility is developing a lightweight battery swap system that will allow the entire battery enclosure to be exchanged in less than five minutes.

Just 20 production models will be made, each with a price tag of US$1m (circa £752,000). Development is set to finish in 2018, with orders being taken in 2019.

Xing Mobility co-founder and CEO Royce YC Hong said: “Miss R is the embodiment of the paradigm shift of EVs surpassing traditional combustion-engine cars in both performance and capability.

“The core idea behind the prototype is to achieve game-changing performance levels and driving experiences that are otherwise impossible to achieve in a gasoline-powered vehicle.”