Parking spaces to be banned to encourage Londoners out of cars

A parking space ban is set to be placed on new developments across London in an effort to get people out of cars.

Announced by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, in his draft London Plan, the ruling will require new housing and office buildings in well-connected areas of the capital to be ‘car-free’. This is part of an effort to reduce the number of private vehicle journeys across the city.

Mayor’s London plan says new developments near public transport should be car-free pic.twitter.com/PNeC64ueRy — Tom Edwards (@BBCTomEdwards) November 28, 2017

The mayor wants to increase the proportion of trips in London made on foot, by bicycle or via public transport from the current 64 per cent to 80 per cent by 2041.

Parking exceptions will be made for “disabled people and for essential delivery and servicing purposes”, although any spaces created will have charging points for electrified vehicles.

New taxi spaces will also be required to have charging support for electric vehicles, in an effort to meet Khan’s target of carbon-free travel by 2050.

We need to be bolder in encouraging people to reduce their reliance on cars. My draft #LondonPlan will say that many new housing sites near public transport should be car free, with no allocated parking on site. https://t.co/ITTfHtcrsR — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) November 28, 2017

He said: “To secure the future health and prosperity of our city, we need to be bolder in encouraging people to reduce their reliance on cars. It’s essential for dealing with congestion as London’s population grows, and crucial for reducing our toxic air pollution emissions.

“Currently only around a third of Londoners do enough walking and cycling each day to stay healthy. Reshaping our city around walking, cycling and public transport is essential for getting more Londoners active, but will also improve our quality of life and the environment for everyone.”