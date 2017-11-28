New Range Rover SVAutobiography brings new levels of luxury to popular SUV

Land Rover has pulled the covers off an updated version of its flagship Range Rover SUV ahead of its premiere at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Called the Range Rover SVAutobiography, the refreshed model is available exclusively in long-wheelbase form, and is hand-finished by in-house customisation department Special Vehicle Operations.

According to the British manufacturer, the SVAutobiography has been designed to epitomise “the pinnacle of luxury travel”. It features leather-upholstered Executive Class rear seats that offer 1.2 metres of legroom, a 40-degree recline capability, hot stone massage function, as well as heated calf and foot rests.

The new Range Rover SVAutobiography interior is incredible – power doors, reclining seats, 4G and there's a wine fridge. A WINE FRIDGE. pic.twitter.com/xs2Tj0Jeo7 — James Billington (@JimmyBillington) November 28, 2017

Back-seat passengers will also find electrically deployable tables and 10-inch touchscreen entertainment screens that provide 4G wifi. The central console, which extends the length of the cabin, also features a refrigerator that can accommodate two wine bottles of four 600ml bottles.

There are three powertrains available: a 4.4-litre diesel V8, a 5.0-litre supercharged petrol V8 and a 2.0-litre petrol plug-in hybrid option.

Prices range from £167,850 for the diesel, rising to £177,030 for the supercharged V8.

(Land Rovers)

Gerry McGovern, chief design officer at Land Rover, said: “The Range Rover SVAutobiography is the epitome of luxury, comfort and refinement.

“Our standard-bearer for quality and precision exemplifies the attention to detail and sophistication that has been a hallmark of our most luxurious SUV stretching back almost 50 years.”

The vehicle will make its public premiere tomorrow.